I-T department initiates action against Atiq Ahmad's 'benami' assets; attaches six held by security guard

It was found that apart from family ties, Mohammad Ashraf (security guard Pal's employer) had a 'long history' of alleged indulgence in serious crimes and was named with Atiq Ahmad in multiple police FIRs. Mohammad Ashraf and his father-in-law Mohammad Rafiq alias Gulful were also the co-accused in the police case of abduction of Umesh Pal, the prime witness in the murder case of MLA Raju Pal case, in which Atiq Ahmad and his brother Khalid Azim alias Ashraf were the main accused.