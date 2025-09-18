<p>Bengaluru: There is a strong preference among the younger population for fixed-term contracts in the job market, as 71 per cent of the country's flexi workforce are under the age of 30. </p><p>Also, women's participation in the flexi workforce stands at 25 per cent compared to an overall workforce average of 34 per cent in India, according to a study released by the Indian Staffing Federation (ISF), the apex body representing flexi staffing companies.</p>.TCS to cut workforce by 2%, affecting more than 12,000 jobs.<p>The Indian Flexi Staffing Industry 2025: Sectoral & State Analysis, released on Thursday, pointed out that the difference in gender representation might be due to the commonality of male-dominated positions across sectors that are shifting towards more flexible working arrangements.</p><p>It stated that the country's flexi workforce is projected to increase from 7.23 million in FY25 to 8.09 million by FY26 and 9.16 million by FY27 with a CAGR of 12.6 per cent.</p><p>The study projected the formal flexi-staffing market to reach Rs 2,20,000 crore revenue in FY26 from the present Rs 1,90,000 crore revenue. The increasing demand in growing sectors and a move to flexi work models are expected to boost headcount, generating an additional Rs 68,000 crore in revenue by FY27.</p><p>"Geographically, a significant portion of the formal contract workforce is being concentrated in five key states: Maharashtra, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana. The emerging growth in Tier 2 and 3 cities is particularly encouraging, as it signifies a deepening of formal employment, offering temporary workers the security of recognised employment, fair compensation, annual benefits, and health benefits," Lohit Bhatia, President, Indian Staffing Federation, said.</p><p>He added that the trend has picked up due to the increasing availability of skilled labour in Tier 2 and 3 cities such as Coimbatore, Mysuru, Salem, Hosur, Indore, Bhopal, Noida, Kanpur, Surat, and Vadodara.</p><p>Interestingly, Karnataka leads with 24% flexi workforce share out of its total formal workforce, followed by Haryana at 16% and Maharashtra at 15%. Also, Maharashtra (Rs 41,204 crore), Karnataka (Rs 32,423 crore), and Tamil Nadu (Rs 15,703 crore) contribute 47% revenue of the total industry, due to a larger flexi workforce concentrated in sectors like IT, BFSI, Automotive and ITeS.</p><p>The shift towards a more flexi workforce in the next 5 years will be driven by several key factors. Industries such as e-commerce, retail, and hospitality experience significant demand surges during peak seasons, such as festive sales, which necessitate a temporary increase in staff. At the same time, rapid industrialisation and growth in sectors like IT, retail, e-commerce, and manufacturing are creating a sustained demand for workers, the study said.</p><p>To address these needs efficiently, companies are increasingly hiring temporary staff to manage short-term projects and seasonal workloads.</p><p>Notably, formal staffing deployments are expanding beyond traditional roles to include specialised positions and are reaching beyond metros. </p>