uttar pradesh

In suspected case of food poisoning, over 120 fell ill in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor after consuming items made of 'kuttu atta'

The affected people were rushed to different hospitals on Thursday evening after they consumed items made of buckwheat flour (kuttu atta) on the first day of Navratri.
PTI
Last Updated : 04 October 2024, 12:19 IST

Published 04 October 2024, 12:19 IST
India News Uttar Pradesh Food Poisoning

