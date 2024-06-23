Home
In UP, 11-year-old boy objects to sister’s molestation; killed

According to police sources, Yadabv used to molest the boy’s 16-year-old sister, which was opposed by him
PTI
Last Updated : 23 June 2024, 16:26 IST
Ballia (UP): An 11-year-old boy was murdered allegedly by a youth who used to molest his elder sister here, police said on Sunday.

The body of the boy was found near a school under Ubhaon police station area, they said.

On the complaint of the victim’s father, a case of murder has been registered against Himanshu Yadav, a resident of Bhadaura Tarchhapar village, and his unknown companion, they said.

According to police sources, Yadabv used to molest the boy’s 16-year-old sister, which was opposed by him. That is why the accused killed him.

Published 23 June 2024, 16:26 IST
Uttar Pradesh

