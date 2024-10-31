Home
India's strength is intertwined with Sanatan Dharma: CM Adityanath

Adityanath visited the new Ram temple and the Hanuman Garhi temple in Ayodhya to offer prayers on Diwali and extended his greetings to the people of the state on the auspicious occasion.
PTI
Last Updated : 31 October 2024, 10:34 IST

Published 31 October 2024, 10:34 IST
Follow Us