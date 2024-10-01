Home
Junior doctor hit on head by patient's kin at Meerut govt hospital; medics go on strike

The doctors, protesting under the leadership DR Sakshi, the president of the Junior and Residents Association, are also demanding a round-the-clock police deployment in their security.
PTI
Last Updated : 01 October 2024, 14:14 IST

Published 01 October 2024, 14:14 IST
