Junior doctor hit on head by patient's kin at Meerut govt hospital; medics go on strike

<p>Meerut: A junior doctor was allegedly hit on the several times with a metal tool by a patient's kin at Lala Lajpat Rai Medical College here, officials said on Tuesday.</p>.<p>In the wake of the incident, the doctors went on a strike and also suspended the emergency service sitting at the department's gate.</p>.<p>The doctors demanded the arrest of the assault accused as a condition of the strike call-off.</p>.<p>Lala Lajpat Rai Medical College Principal Dr RC Gupta told PTI that on Monday night some people had brought a woman in a dying condition.</p>.<p>Doctors posted in the emergency checked on the woman and declared her dead, after which, the attendants created a ruckus alleging negligence in her treatment, he said.</p>.<p>In the commotion, someone hit junior doctor Manish on his head a number of times with a spanner used in opening oxygen cylinders, he said.</p>.<p>According to Dr Gupta, a case has been registered against unknown persons at the Medical police station in connection with the incident.</p>.<p>"The striking doctors are not ready to return to work unless the accused are arrested and efforts are being made to persuade them," she said.</p>.<p>The doctors, protesting under the leadership DR Sakshi, the president of the Junior and Residents Association, are also demanding a round-the-clock police deployment in their security.</p>.<p>Medical Police Station SHO Shailesh Kumar told PTI a case had been registered against two people and efforts were on to arrest them.</p>