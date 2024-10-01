Home
Labourer electrocuted, petrol pump owner injured in Mathura

According to the police, Raju alias Riyazuddin and petrol pump owner Nand Kishore Pandey were carrying an iron ladder when it touched the high-tension electricity line.
PTI
Last Updated : 30 September 2024, 23:14 IST

Published 30 September 2024, 23:14 IST
