Labourer electrocuted, petrol pump owner injured in Mathura

<p>Mathura, Uttar Pradesh: A 50-year-old labourer died, and a petrol pump owner got severely burnt after they came in contact with a high-tension wire here on Monday afternoon, police said.</p>.<p>According to the police, Raju alias Riyazuddin and petrol pump owner Nand Kishore Pandey were carrying an iron ladder when it touched the high-tension electricity line.</p>.<p>While Raju died on the spot, Pandey sustained severe burns and has been admitted to the hospital, Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Triguna Bisen said. </p>