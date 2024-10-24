Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Labourer killed in construction accident in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur

The workers were lifting a lintel (roof beam) with heavy machinery when the equipment slipped and a portion of the beam fell on a wall, which collapsed on the labourers, official said.
PTI
Last Updated : 24 October 2024, 09:27 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 October 2024, 09:27 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshSaharanpur

Follow us on :

Follow Us