Labourer killed in construction accident in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur

<p>Saharanpur: A labourer was killed and four injured in a construction accident in the Kutubsher area of this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Thursday.</p>.<p>The incident occurred in the Unali village on Wednesday.</p>.<p>The workers were lifting a lintel (roof beam) with heavy machinery when the equipment slipped and a portion of the beam fell on a wall, which collapsed on the labourers, Additional Superintendent of Police Abhimanyu Manglik said.</p>.<p>Other labourers present at the site rescued the five men and rushed them to a hospital where Popeen (22) died during treatment.</p>.<p>A probe is under way, Manglik said.</p>.<p>No FIR has been registered yet in this regard, he said. </p>