Learning from YouTube, duo makes Rs 500 currency notes on Rs 10 stamp papers in Uttar Pradesh, arrested

The two had developed and circulated the currency amounted Rs 30,000 and were about to spend Rs 10,000 more on fake currency in Ramgarh market, a publication stated, during which they were arrested.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 09 November 2024, 07:38 IST

Published 09 November 2024, 07:38 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshCrimeFake CurrencyTrending

