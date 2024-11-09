Learning from YouTube, duo makes Rs 500 currency notes on Rs 10 stamp papers in Uttar Pradesh, arrested

<p>Taking notes from YouTube, two people who made and circulated fake currency notes in Uttar Pradesh have been arrested.</p><p>As per a <a href="https://www.ndtv.com/india-news/with-youtube-as-guide-up-men-printed-rs-500-notes-on-rs-10-stamp-paper-6973649">report </a>by the <em>NDTV</em>, the incident took place in Uttar Pradesh's Sonbhadra district. </p><p>The duo had developed and circulated the currency amounted Rs 30,000 and were about to spend Rs 10,000 more on fake currency in Ramgarh market, the publication stated, during which they were arrested.</p><p>The police noted that all the currency notes seized had the same serial number.</p>.<p>The two accused are Satish Rai and Pramod Mishra and according to the police, they were running the fake currency racket of printing Rs 500 note on Rs 10 stamp papers.</p><p>They printed the notes using a computer printer and stamp paper that they purchased from Mirzapur. The police found 20 fake notes of Rs 500 with them.</p>.AQI tops 2000 in Multan, several Pakistani cities under lockdown: Report.<p><em>NDTV</em> quoted Kalu Singh, Additional Superintendent of Police, saying, "No one would be able to identify that they are not real unless they know detailed features of the currency notes."</p><p>Along with the currency notes, the police also seized other equipment used for printing, including a laptop, printer, stamp papers and an Alto car.</p><p>The main profession of the two was said to be printing ads for mineral water. </p>.<p>A similar incident revolving around fake currency was reported in September this year, where Rs 500 notes with actor <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/gujarat/anupam-kher-replaces-gandhi-fake-currency-notes-with-veteran-actors-image-seized-in-gujarat-3212085">Anupam Kher's image </a>on them were found.</p><p>The notes worth Rs 1.60 crore with image of Anupam Kher, instead of Mahatma Gandhi, were seized in Gujarat by Ahmedabad Police.</p><p>Also, the notes had 'Resole Bank of India' printed on them, instead of 'Reserve Bank of India'.<br><br>Images of the fake notes had gone viral on social media with many expressing shock at the incident while others found it amusing.</p>