Uttar Pradesh

Leopard mauls teenager to death in UP's Bahraich

This incident follows the death of a 10-year-old girl in a suspected leopard attack in the nearby Jhundi village last week.
Last Updated 11 October 2023, 08:09 IST

A 13-year-old boy was allegedly mauled to death by a leopard in the Nanpara Forest Range in this Uttar Pradesh district, forest officials said on Wednesday.

Divisional Forest Officer Sanjai Sharma told PTI, "Rohit of Uparihanpurwa village was attacked by a leopard in a sugarcane field on Tuesday. The body has been sent for post-mortem."

Forest officials have deployed drones and thermal sensors to track the leopard. Cages with live baits have also been placed at several locations to lure the animal.

This incident follows the death of a 10-year-old girl in a suspected leopard attack in the nearby Jhundi village last week.

Villagers have alleged that both the incidents were caused by the same animal.

(Published 11 October 2023, 08:09 IST)
