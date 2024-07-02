List of major stampede at temples, other religious gatherings in India

October 13, 2013: 115 people were killed and over 100 injured in a stampede during the Navratri festivities near Ratangarh temple in Madhya Pradesh's Datia district. The stampede was triggered by rumours that a river bridge the devotees were crossing was about to collapse.

November 19, 2012: Around 20 people were killed and many others injured as a makeshift bridge caved in, triggering a stampede during the Chhath Puja at Adalat Ghat on the bank of river Ganga in Patna.

November 8, 2011: At least 20 people were killed in a stampede in Haridwar at Har-ki-Pauri ghat on banks of the Ganga river.