Bengaluru: Showroom owner booked for sexual harassment, withholding salary

<p>A woman employed as a salesperson at an automobile showroom has filed a police complaint accusing the owner of sexually harassing and abusing her, and withholding her salary.</p>.<p>According to the FIR registered at the Girinagar police station, the 34-year-old complainant said she joined the automobile showroom as a salesperson on October 6 with a promised monthly salary of Rs 15,000. She alleged that the owner did not pay her wages for nearly 20 days, despite multiple reminders after completing a month.</p>.Bengaluru resident cheated of Rs 1.15 lakh by man posing as BBMP official.<p>The woman stated that whenever she asked about her salary, the accused allegedly used sexually coloured remarks, obscene language, and verbally harassed her. She told the police he repeatedly made vulgar comments, causing her emotional distress.</p>.<p>On November 18, around 10.30 am, she visited the office seeking her pending salary. She alleged that the owner again abused her in sexually explicit terms and insulted her in front of others. Later that day, he transferred Rs 10,000 to her phone, but failed to clear the remaining amount.</p>.<p>The complainant said the harassment continued even after she warned she would approach the police. She accused the owner of intentionally withholding her salary and subjecting her to repeated humiliation.</p>.<p>Girinagar police have registered a case against the accused under sections related to sexual harassment and verbal abuse. A notice has been issued to the accused before the investigation officer. Police said further action will be taken once enough evidence is gathered, and the accused’s identity will be revealed.</p>