Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'BJP goons' vandalised vehicles outside Amethi office, claims Congress; workers and people 'badly injured'

Congress workers and people of Amethi have been badly attacked and injured in this incident, the party said.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 06 May 2024, 03:39 IST
Last Updated : 06 May 2024, 03:39 IST

"BJP goons armed with sticks and rods reached outside the Congress office in Amethi and vandalised vehicles parked there", the party claimed on X.

Congress workers and people of Amethi have been badly attacked and injured in this incident, the party added.

During the incident, vehicles of local people were also allegedly damaged.

On the basis of the complaint received at the Gauriganj police station, necessary legal action is being taken by registering a case under the relevant sections, Amethi Police said in a reply to the aforementioned X post.

More to follow...

Published 06 May 2024, 03:39 IST
India NewsBJPCongressUttar PradeshAmethivandalism

