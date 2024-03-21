Lok Sabha polls 2024 | Congress' uphill task in UP: Dwindling vote share & dearth of party workers

Struggling to remain electorally relevant in Uttar Pradesh, Congress faces an uphill task in the politically most crucial state in the forthcoming Lok Sabha election despite its alliance with the Samajwadi Party (SP).

Congress -- which managed to win only two seats and secured a meager 2.33 per cent votes in the state assembly polls held barely two years back -- may be hoping to piggy ride the SP to revive its dwindling electoral fortunes but a close scrutiny of the 17 Lok Sabha seats it has been offered by the SP reveals that the grand old party will find it extremely difficult to make its presence felt in the electoral arena in the state.

Of the 17 seats to be contested by the Congress this time, its candidates had lost their security deposits on as many as 12 seats. These seats included Amroha, Ghaziabad, Fatehpur Sikri, Sitapur, Jhansi, Barabanki, Allahabad, Maharajganj, Deoria and Varanasi.