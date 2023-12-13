Lucknow resident Sagar Sharma among Parliament smoke scare accused

Lucknow: One of the accused who triggered the chaos in the Lok Sabha chamber on Wednesday after opening smoke-emitting canisters was identified as Sagar Sharma, a resident of Lucknow.

According to the police sources here, Sharma was a resident of Ramnagar in Alambagh locality of the city and drove a battery-operated rickshaw. His father worked as a carpenter, the police said.

Sharma's family, which lived in a rented accommodation, said that he had left home for Delhi four days back saying that he was going there to take part in some protest without elaborating further.