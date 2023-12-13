Lucknow resident Sagar Sharma among Parliament smoke scare accused

Lucknow: One of the accused who triggered the chaos in the Lok Sabha chamber on Wednesday after opening smoke-emitting canisters was identified as Sagar Sharma, a resident of Lucknow.
According to the police sources here, Sharma was a resident of Ramnagar in Alambagh locality of the city and drove a battery-operated rickshaw. His father worked as a carpenter, the police said.
Sharma's family, which lived in a rented accommodation, said that he had left home for Delhi four days back saying that he was going there to take part in some protest without elaborating further.
''My son never had a quarrel with anyone,'' his mother said. According to his family, Sharma earlier worked in Bengaluru. Sagar lived in the city with his parents and a sister, the police added.
A senior police official here said that the cops were trying to gather more information about Sagar. A police team reached Sharma's residence, where he lived for over a decade, and quizzed the family members.
Sources said that the cops were also trying to find out if he had shared his plans with any one here.
Media persons made a beeline before Sharma's residence in the town soon after his name cropped up in the matter.