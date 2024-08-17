Home
Man abducts toddler, throws her into drain after 'rape attempt' in Uttar Pradesh

The incident happened on late Friday, when Moish (20) abducted the minor who was sleeping with her family members outside her house in Sadar area.
PTI
Last Updated : 17 August 2024, 10:50 IST

Meerut (UP): A man allegedly kidnapped a two-year-old girl, attempted to "rape" her and threw her into a drain after the girl's family started chasing him, police here said on Saturday.

(DH could not independently verify the video)

The girl's body was found in the drain this morning, they said.

The incident happened on late Friday, when Moish (20) abducted the minor who was sleeping with her family members outside her house in Sadar area, Superintendent of Police Ayush Vikram Singh said.

When the family members woke up, they chased the accused to save the girl from his clutches but Moish threw the girl in the drain and fled, he said.

The accused has been arrested and investigation is under way, Singh said, adding that the girl’s body has been sent for post-mortem.

Published 17 August 2024, 10:50 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshCrime

