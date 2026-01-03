Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Man arrested for abducting, raping minor girl for two years in Uttar Pradesh

The accused and the victim were residents of the same village under the Phephana area, the police said.
Last Updated : 03 January 2026, 10:30 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 January 2026, 10:30 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshCrimerape

Follow us on :

Follow Us