<p>Ballia (UP): Police on Saturday arrested a 22-year-old man for allegedly abducting a minor girl to Haryana and raping her for nearly two years, officials said.</p>.<p>A complaint into the matter was filed by the victim's mother, stating that the accused, on February 13, 2024, had allegedly kidnapped the girl who was 16 then, they said.</p>.<p>The accused and the victim were residents of the same village under the Phephana area, the police said.</p>.<p>According to the police, the grandfather of the girl "rescued" her from Haryana on Tuesday.</p>.<p>The girl told the police that the accused had "kidnapped her and repeatedly raped her".</p>.<p>A case under relevant provisions of law was registered and the accused was arrested from Phephana railway station, Superintendent of Police Omvir Singh said. </p>