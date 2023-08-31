Home
uttar pradesh

Man arrested for abducting, raping woman in Uttar Pradesh

According to the police, the accused allegedly lured the woman on the pretext of marriage and she was rescued from near Tadi Baragaon village five days later on August 29.
Last Updated 31 August 2023, 10:18 IST

Follow Us

A 21-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly abducting and raping a woman here, police said on Thursday.

According to the police, the accused allegedly lured the woman on the pretext of marriage and she was rescued from near Tadi Baragaon village five days later on August 29.

Based on a complaint by the woman's father on August 25, a case under IPC sections 363 (kidnapping) and 366 (kidnapping, abducting or inducing woman to compel her marriage) was registered against the accused, SHO Atul Kumar Mishra said.

In her statement to the police, the woman claimed that the accused abducted and raped her. She also alleged that the accused had threatened to kill her, the police officer said.

Based on the woman's statement, IPC sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) were added to the case, the SHO added.

(Published 31 August 2023, 10:18 IST)
