Man arrested in UP for raping, killing eight-year-old niece

Hardoi (Uttar Pradesh): A man has been arrested for allegedly trying to rape his eight-year-old niece and then killing her when she started screaming in a village of this district, a senior police official said on Sunday.

Additional Superintendent of Police Martand Prakash Singh said that on June 19, the girl's body was found covered with leaves in a sugarcane field in the Tariyawan police station area.

The victim's father had lodged a case of murder against a youth of the same village, police said.

However, when police started the investigation, the role of the girl's uncle was found suspicious, Singh said, adding that the uncle confessed to the crime during questioning.