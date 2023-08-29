Man bites neighbour's genitals after goats damage property in Uttar Pradesh

The victim told The Times of India "I had a quarrel with my neighbour Gangaram Singh because of my goats. He pushed me to the ground and bit my private parts due to which I lost my consciousness. I approached police, but they initially refrained from registering an FIR."

He continued that the pain was excruciating and he feared the injury may compromise the ability to have a normal married life.

Amit Pandey, SHO Roza station, added "After initial investigation and considering the medical report, we registered an FIR against Gangaram under IPC sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult) and 506 (criminal intimidation)."

He continued "The victim was given treatment by the emergency medical officer in hospital. The doctor said injuries were external and there was no damage to any internal veins. The victim will recover over time and can live a normal life. We'll take strict action against Gangaram".