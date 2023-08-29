Man bites neighbour's genitals after goats damage property in Uttar Pradesh

A man in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur bit a part of his neighbour's genitals on Sunday after the latter's goats strayed into his compound, damaging some of his belongings.
The incident that took place in the Roza district left the goat owner injured, requiring four stitches. Both men filed complaints at the local police station and the victim was admitted to a medical college in the city where his condition was reported stable.
The victim told The Times of India "I had a quarrel with my neighbour Gangaram Singh because of my goats. He pushed me to the ground and bit my private parts due to which I lost my consciousness. I approached police, but they initially refrained from registering an FIR."
He continued that the pain was excruciating and he feared the injury may compromise the ability to have a normal married life.
Amit Pandey, SHO Roza station, added "After initial investigation and considering the medical report, we registered an FIR against Gangaram under IPC sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult) and 506 (criminal intimidation)."
He continued "The victim was given treatment by the emergency medical officer in hospital. The doctor said injuries were external and there was no damage to any internal veins. The victim will recover over time and can live a normal life. We'll take strict action against Gangaram".
In 2017, there was another such incident in Shahjahanpur where a man was raising a wall to which a married couple had objected. The verbal spat soon came to blows after which the woman went berserk and bit the man's private parts.
Just last year, again in Uttar Pradesh, a man had cut off the genitals of his male friend in Bareilly after the latter recorded a video of him in a compromising situation and set about extorting money from the individual.