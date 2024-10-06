Home
Man dead, friend injured as high-speed motorcycle stunt ends in crash

Police said they suspect the accident occurred when Vijay lost control of the motorcycle after a face mask he was wearing suddenly slipped over his eyes, obstructing his vision.
PTI
Last Updated : 06 October 2024, 15:38 IST

Published 06 October 2024, 15:38 IST
