Man dead, friend injured as high-speed motorcycle stunt ends in crash

<p>Lucknow: A 26-year-old biker died while his pillion-rider friend was severely injured when their speeding motorcycle crashed into a boundary wall in the Jankipuram area here, police said on Sunday.</p><p>They said it happened on Saturday night. According to eyewitnesses, victims Vijay (26) and Lalit (30) were performing stunts on the speeding two-wheeler.</p><p>Police said they suspect the accident occurred when Vijay lost control of the motorcycle after a face mask he was wearing suddenly slipped over his eyes, obstructing his vision.</p>.Speeding, stunts, defiance: The dangerous ‘wheelie’ trend gripping Bengaluru.<p>The bike veered off the road and crashed into a boundary wall, they said.</p><p>Vijay died on the spot and Lalit is undergoing treatment for injuries, police added. </p>