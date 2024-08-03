Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Man kills 3-year-old son after fight with wife in UP's Sadarpur

According to villagers, the accused took his son Nikhil to a nearby field early morning and strangled him.
PTI
Last Updated : 03 August 2024, 15:10 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Sitapur, UP: A man allegedly killed his three-year-old son after an altercation with his wife in Uttar Pradesh's Sadarpur on Saturday, police said.

According to villagers, Bablu took his son Nikhil to a nearby field early morning and strangled him, Circle Officer (CO) Mahmoodabad Dinesh Shukla said.

The accused was arrested after a case was registered against him based on his's wife's complaint, CO Shukla said.

Nikhil's body was recovered from the field and has been sent for postmortem, the police said.

The accused is being interrogated, Shukla added.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 August 2024, 15:10 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshCrime

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT