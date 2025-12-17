<p>Lucknow: In a shocking incident, a man, allegedly enraged over his wife’s failure to wear a ‘burqa’ (veil) while going to her parent’s house, shot her dead along with his two daughters in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/uttar-pradesh/1">Uttar Pradesh</a>’s Shamli district.</p><p>The accused, identified as Farooq, a resident of Garhi Doulat village in the district, buried their bodies in his house and told the other members of the family that he had shifted them to Shamli town in a rented accommodation.</p><p>Though the killings took place on December 10, the matter came to light on Tuesday after the police, acting on a complaint by Farooq’s father, took the accused into custody and interrogated him.</p>.Man kills wife, two daughters over family dispute in UP's Shamli.<p>Police sources said that the bodies were recovered from the house after digging the ground.</p><p>Farooq told the cops that he was angry with his wife as she had left for her parental house without wearing a ‘burqa’. ‘’Farooq never allowed his wife to go out without wearing a burqa,’’ a senior police official said in Shamli.</p><p>Farooq shot dead his wife after she returned from her parent’s house on December 10. He also shot dead his two daughters aged 14 and 10 respectively as they had seen him killing their mother, sources said.</p><p>On being asked about his wife and daughters by his father, Farooq said that he had shifted them to a rented house in Shamli town. His father, however, suspected foul play and informed the cops, who then quizzed Farooq. He confessed to killing them during questioning, sources said.</p>