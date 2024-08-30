Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Man sentenced to life imprisonment for killing BSP functionary's son in Noida

Gautam Buddh Nagar District Judge Avinash Saxena completed the hearing in the case on Thursday and also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on Pravesh Bhati, government advocate Brahmajit Bhati said.
PTI
Last Updated : 30 August 2024, 09:27 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Noida (UP): A court here has sentenced a man to life imprisonment for killing the son of a Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) functionary.

Gautam Buddh Nagar District Judge Avinash Saxena completed the hearing in the case on Thursday and also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on Pravesh Bhati, government advocate Brahmajit Bhati said.

Brahmajit Bhati said Rahul Bhati, a resident of Palla village, was shot dead on February 11, 2022, in the Surajpur area, and his body was found in a forest in Junpat village.

Rahul Bhati's father Hargovind Bhati was the BSP's Meerut zone coordinator, he said.

Police had arrested Pravesh Bhati a few days after the murder and seized a pistol and a motorcycle used in the crime, the advocate said.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 August 2024, 09:27 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshCrimemurderNoidaBSPlife imprisonment

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT