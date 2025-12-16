Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Married woman found dead at lover's home in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki

Police suspect the role of the married man's parents and his four sisters, who are allegedly absconding, in the crime.
Last Updated : 16 December 2025, 09:49 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 December 2025, 09:49 IST
Uttar PradeshCrimeInida News

Follow us on :

Follow Us