Men shouldn't tailor women's clothes, cut their hair: UP women's body

<p>Lucknow: Men should not tailor clothes for women or cut a woman’s hair either, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/uttar-pradesh">Uttar Pradesh</a> State Women Commission has proposed to protect women from “bad touch” and stymie the ill intentions of men.</p>.<p>The radical raft of suggestions, which includes men not being allowed to take women’s measurements and installing CCTV cameras, followed a meeting held on October 28.</p>.<p>"On October 28, at the meeting of the women commission, a proposal was floated that only female tailors should take the measurement of stitched clothes worn by women and that CCTVs should be installed in these areas," Himani Agarwal, a member of the women's body, told <em>PTI</em> on Friday.</p>.Married woman claims BharatMatrimony used her picture to set up fake ‘elite’ profile, company responds.<p>She said the proposal was floated by the state women's commission chairperson Babita Chauhan and it was supported by the members who were present at the meeting.</p>.<p>"We have also said that in salons, it should only be female barbers who should attend to female customers," Agarwal said.</p>.<p>Agarwal added "We are of the view that because of men involved in this type of profession, women are molested. They (men) try to indulge in bad touch.</p>.<p>"The intention of some of the men is also not good," she said, before adding, "not that all the men have bad intentions." </p>.<p>Agarwal said this is just a proposal as of now and the women's commission will subsequently request the state government to make laws in this regard. </p>