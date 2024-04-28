JOIN US
IPL
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Minor girl from UP's Ballia kidnapped, raped for months

The girl in her testimony said Tiwari raped her for about two and a half months, Superintendent of Police Dev Ranjan Verma said.
Last Updated 28 April 2024, 14:42 IST

Follow Us

Ballia (UP): A 16-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped from near her house in a village here and raped, police said on Sunday.

According to the police, the girl was kidnapped by one Vishesh Tiwari alias Raja, a native of a village under the Sahatwar Police Station on February 7.

At the complaint of the girl's mother, a case under sections 363 (kidnapping) and 366 (kidnapping, abducting or inducing woman to compel her marriage) of the IPC was registered against Tiwari.

Superintendent of Police Dev Ranjan Verma said that police arrested Tiwari from near his house on Sunday and the girl was recovered.

The girl in her testimony said Tiwari raped her for about two and a half months, the SP said.

On the basis of the statement, section 376 (rape) of the IPC and section of the POCSO Act were also added to the case, police said.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 28 April 2024, 14:42 IST)
Uttar PradeshCrimerapeKidnapping

Deccan Herald is on WhatsApp Channels| Join now for Breaking News & Editor's Picks

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT