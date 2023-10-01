Home
Minor rescued from Mandakini river in Uttar Pradesh, family alleges abduction

The minor's family has alleged that on Saturday she was abducted from her coaching centre by two youths who threw her into the river from a bridge, police said.
Last Updated 01 October 2023, 06:04 IST

A 16-year-old girl, who her family claimed was abducted from her coaching centre and thrown into the Mandakini, was rescued from the river here, police said on Sunday.

The minor's family has alleged that on Saturday she was abducted from her coaching centre by two youths who threw her into the river from a bridge, they said.

The girl was rescued by some people who were bathing in the river. They informed the police, who rushed the victim to a district hospital, they said.

Taking cognizance of new reports regarding the alleged abduction of the minor, Chitrakoot Superintendent of Police Vrinda Shukla said the police teams surveyed the crime spot and the footage of all the CCTV cameras leading to Mandakini river were also examined.

"The family’s allegations seem to be a bit doubtful as the footage available till 10 metres from the river shows the girl walking alone", she said.

"It seems that the girl tried to commit suicide. The situation shown in the reports was in a changed manner. However, seeing the seriousness of the matter, all angles will be investigated and further action will be taken on the basis of evidence", the SP said

After administering the first aid at the district, the victim was sent to the Trauma Centre in KGMU for better treatment, the SP said, adding that the minor's condition is stable.

(Published 01 October 2023, 06:04 IST)
