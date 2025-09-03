Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Elgar Parishad case: Supreme Court defers Surendra Gadling bail plea to September 17

A bench comprising Justices J K Maheshwari and K Vinod Chandran deferred the matter after Additional Solicitor General S V Raju sought time.
Last Updated : 03 September 2025, 09:03 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 September 2025, 09:03 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtElgar Parishad

Follow us on :

Follow Us