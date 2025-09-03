IMD issues red alert in Delhi as rains batter North India; Punjab schools, colleges shut till Sep 7
On the other hand, New Delhi, north, northwest, southwest and west Delhi, as well as Gautam Buddha Nagar, Ghaziabad, Faridabad and Gurugram in the National Capital Region have been placed under an orange alert.
Thunderstorm/ Lightning with Heavy Rain very likely over parts of South East Delhi, East Delhi, Shahadra, Central Delhi, North East Delhi, South Delhi, New Delhi, South West Delhi, West Delhi, North West Delhi, North Delhi