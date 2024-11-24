Home
uttar pradesh

Misled by GPS navigation, car falls into river from partially constructed bridge, 3 dead in Uttar Pradesh

The accident occurred around 10 am on the Khalpur-Dataganj road when the victims were travelling from Bareilly to Dataganj in the Badaun district, they said.
PTI
Last Updated : 24 November 2024, 14:11 IST

Published 24 November 2024, 14:11 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshAccident

