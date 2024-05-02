JOIN US
uttar pradesh

Motorbikes collide head-on in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich killing 2

Police have sent the bodies of the deceased for post-mortem.
Last Updated 02 May 2024, 05:34 IST

Bahraich (UP): Two youths were killed and another was injured in a head-on collision between two motorcycles on Rupaidiha road here, police said on Thursday.

The incident occurred on Wednesday when Arshad Raza alias Taju (35), a shoe businessman from Nanpara, was returning from Rupaidiha.

On his way back, his bike collided with another one killing Arshad and Surendra Verma (20) on the spot, they said.

Arun Verma (18), who was on Verma's bike was seriously injured in the mishap.

Police have sent the bodies of the deceased for post-mortem. The injured youth has been sent to the medical college for treatment.

(Published 02 May 2024, 05:34 IST)
Uttar PradeshRoad accident

