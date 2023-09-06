Murder at minister's UP house: Vikas Kishore questioned by police

Vikas Kishore, the son of Union minister Kaushal Kishore, was questioned in connection with the murder of a 30-year-old man at the minister's house recently, police said on Wednesday.

The victim, Vinay Srivastav, was shot dead under mysterious circumstances at the minister's house in the early hours of September 1. The revolver used in the crime was a licensed weapon owned by Vikas, according to his father.