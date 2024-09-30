Muzaffarnagar riots: Court acquits 10 for lack of evidence in murder case

<p>Muzaffarnagar: A court here has acquitted 10 people accused of killing a man during the communal riots in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/muzzafarnagar">Muzaffarnagar</a> and Shamli districts in 2013 due to lack of evidence.</p>.<p>Additional District Sessions Judge Anjani Kumar Singh acquitted Gaurav, Amarpal, Rocky, Ratan, Dinesh, Yogesh, Abhishek, Roobi, Kapil Kumar and Manoj Kumar, saying prosecution has failed to prove its story.</p>.<p>The order was passed on September 26 and made available two days later.</p>.<p>Complainant Imrana had lodged an FIR with the local police and alleged that her husband Ashu was beaten to death by rioters when they were going to a bus stand on a scooter during riots at Phugana village in the district on August 8, 2013.</p>.Nagamangala riot: BJP fact-finding team seeks NIA probe .<p>According to the prosecution, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) had filed a charge sheet against 11 people and one Sachin died during pendency of case.</p>.<p>Lawyer Shoraj Singh Malik said during the hearing two witnesses, including the complainant Imrana, and Wakila, the mother of deceased Ashu, turned hostile and did not support the prosecution's story.</p>.<p>More than 60 people were killed and over 40,000 people displaced during the communal riots of 2013 in Muzaffarnagar and Shamli districts. </p>