Muzaffarnagar riots: Court acquits 10 for lack of evidence in murder case

Additional District Sessions Judge Anjani Kumar Singh acquitted Gaurav, Amarpal, Rocky, Ratan, Dinesh, Yogesh, Abhishek, Roobi, Kapil Kumar and Manoj Kumar, saying prosecution has failed to prove its story.
PTI
Last Updated : 30 September 2024, 05:44 IST

Published 30 September 2024, 05:44 IST
