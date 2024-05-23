Nawazuddin Siddiqui's elder brother arrested in cheating case in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Station House Officer (SHO), Budhana, Anand Dev Mishra said, "Ayazuddin Siddiqui was arrested on Tuesday and sent to jail the same day. The arrest was made in connection with a cheating case registered against him over a month ago". The complainant has alleged that Ayazuddin Siddiqui had filed forged orders of the district magistrate's (DM) court in the office of the Consolidation Department here in December 2023. An inquiry found the allegations to be true, the SHO said.