No bulldozer action against those allegedly involved in Bahraich violence till tomorrow: UP government assures Supreme Court

Senior advocate C U Singh, appearing for the petitioners, mentioned the matter before a bench of Justices B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan seeking urgent hearing.
Last Updated : 22 October 2024, 06:27 IST

Published 22 October 2024, 06:27 IST
