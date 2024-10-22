No bulldozer action against those allegedly involved in Bahraich violence till tomorrow: UP government assures Supreme Court

<p>New Delhi: The Supreme Court agreed to hear on Wednesday a plea filed by three accused in the Bahraich communal violence incident against demolition notices issued by the Uttar Pradesh government.</p><p>Senior advocate C U Singh, appearing for the petitioners, mentioned the matter before a bench of Justices B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan seeking urgent hearing.</p><p>"This is an application by three persons who are recipients of demolition notices. The state government has given only three days to respond to the notices," Singh told the bench.</p><p>Singh submitted that petitioner No.1's father and brothers have surrendered and notices were purportedly issued on October 17 and pasted on 18th evening.</p>.Assembly bypolls: Akhilesh accuses BJP of 'orchestrating' Bahraich violence to gain mileage . <p>"We sought hearing on Sunday, but that did not happen," he added.</p><p>Additional Solicitor General K M Nataraj, appearing for the Uttar Pradesh government, told the court that the Allahabad High Court is seized of the matter and has given 15 days' time to respond to the notice.</p><p>The bench then said, "If they (UP govt) want to take risk of flouting our order, it's their choice."</p><p>The counsel for the petitioners said no protection has been granted by the high court.</p><p>The apex court then orally asked the ASG not to take any action till Wednesday and posted the matter for hearing.</p><p>Ram Gopal Mishra (22) died of gunshot injuries after an inter-faith dispute over loud music being played outside a place of worship in Maharajganj on Sunday. The incident triggered communal violence, leading to arson and vandalism in the area and internet suspension for four days.</p>