<p>Guwahati: Restoration of unity in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=manipur">Manipur</a> may take time, RSS chief <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=mohan%20bhagwat">Mohan Bhagwat</a> said in Imphal on Thursday, while stating that his organisation was trying to take everybody on board. </p><p>"Destruction is a matter of two minutes but construction takes two years. So we are at it, we will definitely do it....and constantly, during these trials and tribulations, our constant efforts were not to let the people of Manipur asunder on different bases….we will definitely take everybody along or join those who are already in the process," Bhagwat said when asked if RSS was doing anything to resolve the ongoing conflict in the state.</p>.RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to visit Manipur for first time since violence broke out in 2023.<p>Bhagwat was interacting with prominent citizens and representatives of organisations in Meitei-dominated Valley, in Imphal. </p><p>The RSS chief is on a three-day-long visit to Manipur, his first since the eruption of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Meitei-Kuki%20conflict">Meitei-Kuki conflict</a> in May 2023.</p><p>"It is our intention that minds should again be one without destroying anything, identity etc.. peace in material matters will come early, but internal peace will take some time. We know that.” </p><p>More than 260 people have died and over 60,000 others displaced due to the conflict. Both Meitei and the Kuki communities have geographically divided and have been avoiding visiting each other's territories fearing attacks. </p><p>Efforts to resolve the conflict have remained inconclusive as organisations representing the two communities have remained firm on their demands. </p><p>While Kukis have been demanding a "separate administration" in the form of a Union Territory to resolve the conflict, Meiteis are against it and have been demanding an NRC in Manipur to "detect and deport" the "illegal Chin Kuki migrants" from neighbouring Myanmar. </p><p>Many in Manipur, however, hope that Bhagwat would try to reach out to both the communities to restore peace. The RSS chief, is also likely to meet some tribal leaders in Imphal. </p><p>Earlier, addressing another gathering in Imphal, Bhagwat stated that the “RSS continues to be a subject of daily discussion across the country, often shaped by perceptions and propaganda”.</p>