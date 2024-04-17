Noida's Wardah Khan who quit corporate job secures 18th rank in UPSC exams

Noida: Noida resident Wardah Khan, who quit her corporate job to prepare for civil services, secured the 18th rank in the UPSC exam 2023 in the prestigious test, results of which were announced on Tuesday by the UPSC.

The 24-year-old UPSC exam qualifier says she has opted for the Indian Foreign Service (IFS) as her first preference and wishes to make the country proud at global platforms.

"Like every other aspirant, when we start our journey we dream of finding our name on the result list. But getting into the top 20 was unimaginable, I had not imagined to be able to be in the top 20. It's a dreamy feeling right now. Everybody in my family is very happy and beaming with pride," Khan told PTI.

"I have opted for Indian Foreign Service (IFS) as my first preference, so I would like to further the image of India across global platforms and multilateral institutions and help our Indian diaspora abroad," she added.

A resident of Vivek Vihar in Noida's Sector 82, Khan pursued her Bachelors in Commerce (Honours) from the Khalsa College of Delhi University. The only child of her parents, she lives with her mother. Her father passed away nine years ago.