Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

One more person arrested for Army jawan's assault in Meerut

With the arrest of Neeraj Talian alias Bittu on Monday night, the total number of accused arrested in the case has reached seven, he said.
Last Updated : 19 August 2025, 06:37 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 August 2025, 06:37 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshMeerut

Follow us on :

Follow Us