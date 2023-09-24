Opposition parties are 'group of people greedy for power': UP Dy-CM Brajesh Pathak

On opposition INDIA bloc, which includes the Congress, the SP, the JD(U) and the RJD, the BJP leader said, "These are the same people who were involved in UPA-1 (United Progressive Alliance) and UPA-2. This is a group of people greedy for power."

"There is a group of power-hungry people who want to gain power by misleading the public by any means possible. The public understands them well,' he said and added that the 'these are the same people who were in power with the Congress in the UPA-1 and the UPA-2 (governments at the Centre), and like the Congress, they are immersed in the quagmire of corruption."