Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

People talking of ISRO over NASA is a reality waiting to happen: Shubhanshu Shukla

Reflecting on his journey, Shukla said the excitement he witnessed in Delhi upon his arrival in India was 'doubled' when he reached his hometown Lucknow.
Last Updated : 25 August 2025, 13:12 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 August 2025, 13:12 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshNASAISROShubhanshu Shukla

Follow us on :

Follow Us