<p>Ayodhya: Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=pm%20modi">Narendra Modi</a> on Tuesday held a roadshow to the Ram temple complex in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=ayodhya">Ayodhya</a> for the 'Dhwajarohan' – flag hoisting – ceremony marking the formal completion of the temple's construction.</p><p>The prime minister also paid obeisance at the Sapt Mandir within the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=ram%20janmabhoomi">Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir</a> complex ahead of the main event.</p><p>"Landed in Ayodhya to take part in the Dhwajarohan Utsav at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir!" Modi posted on Facebook.</p><p>A large number of people, including women and youth, stood along the route to welcome Modi, showering flower petals on him.</p><p>Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Governor Anandiben Patel earlier welcomed the prime minister at the Maharishi Valmiki International Airport.</p><p>"A hearty welcome and felicitation to the esteemed Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi in the foremost of the seven sacred cities, Shri Ayodhya Dham," Adityanath posted on X in Hindi.</p><p>Many held the tricolour while some had the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=bjp">BJP</a>'s flag bearing the lotus symbol as the prime minister's convoy moved past them amid heavy security deployment.</p><p>After the roadshow, Modi visited the newly-built Sapt Mandir, which houses temples of Maharshi Vashishtha, Maharshi Vishwamitra, Maharshi Agastya, Maharshi Valmiki, Devi Ahilya, Nishadraj Guha and Mata Shabari.</p><p>The 'Abhijit Muhurat' for the flag hoisting ceremony is scheduled after 11.50 am.</p><p>The prime minister will hoist a right-angled triangular saffron flag, 10 feet high and 20 feet long, bearing the image of a radiant Sun symbolising Lord Ram's valour, an 'Om', and the Kovidara tree.</p><p>The flag will rise atop a 'shikhar' built in the traditional Nagara architectural style.</p><p>The ceremony is taking place on the auspicious Panchami of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Margashirsha, coinciding with the Abhijit Muhurat of Ram and Sita's Vivah Panchami, a day signifying divine union, the prime minister's office said in a statement on Monday. </p>