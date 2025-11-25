Menu
Dharmendra played lead in Hindi remake of Rajkumar–Vishnuvardhan’s iconic Kannada film ‘Gandhada Gudi’

‘Gandadha Gudi’ (1973) was remade in Hindi with Dharmendra reprising Rajkumar’s portrayal of Range Forest Officer Kumar. Directed by Mohan Sehgal, it was called ‘Kartavya’ (1979).
Last Updated : 25 November 2025, 07:49 IST
Published 24 November 2025, 22:30 IST
