Dharmendra played lead in Hindi remake of Rajkumar–Vishnuvardhan’s iconic Kannada film ‘Gandhada Gudi’

‘Gandadha Gudi’ (1973) was remade in Hindi with Dharmendra reprising Rajkumar’s portrayal of Range Forest Officer Kumar. Directed by Mohan Sehgal, it was called ‘Kartavya’ (1979).