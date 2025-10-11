Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

PM Modi to hoist 'Ram Dhwaja' atop Ram temple in Ayodhya on November 25

Sources said that the Trust was also keen to invite President Droupadi Murmu but her approval was yet to be received.
Last Updated : 11 October 2025, 10:09 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 October 2025, 10:09 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshAyodhyaRam Temple

Follow us on :

Follow Us