<p>Lucknow: Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi</a> will be hoisting the 'Ram Dhwaja' (flag) on the spire of the newly constructed Ram temple in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ayodhya">Ayodhya </a>on November 25 in the presence of thousands of guests.</p><p>According to the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust officials in Ayodhya, the prime minister has agreed to take part in the ceremony, which is likely to be a grand one.</p><p>Sources said that the Trust was also keen to invite President Droupadi Murmu but her approval was yet to be received.</p><p>RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat will, however, attend the ceremony, sources said.</p><p>A meeting of the Trust office bearers took place in Ayodhya on Friday in which the modalities of the ceremony was discussed. The office bearers also approved the size, shape and colour of the flag.</p><p>The flag is in triangular shape and of saffron colour. It is 11 feet wide and 21 feet long. It carries symbols of 'Suryavansh' (the clan to which Lord Rama belonged) and the 'Treta Yuga'.</p><p>A Trust official said that November 25 was an auspicious day.</p><p>Flags will also be hoisted on seven other temples within the Ram temple complex on this occasion. The event will start on November 21 and continue till November 25. A series of vedic rituals will be performed during the five day long ceremony.</p><p>The Trust official said that around eight to ten thousand guests would attend the flag hoisting ceremony. The list of the guests is being finalised, he added.</p><p>Sources said that the guests could include the eminent personalities in the country from different fields. ''The invites for the ceremony will be sent after the Deepawali festival,'' the official said.</p>