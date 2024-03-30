JOIN US
Post-mortem confirms Mukhtar Ansari died of cardiac arrest

Umar Ansari, the younger son of Mukhtar Ansari, was present when the post-mortem was conducted at the Rani Durgavati Medical College.
Last Updated 29 March 2024, 19:21 IST

Lucknow: The post-mortem on gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari confirmed that he died of cardiac arrest, a hospital source said on Friday.

Ansari, a former MLA who had been booked in more than 60 cases, died Thursday night after he was rushed to the Rani Durgavati Medical College in Banda from the district jail, where he was lodged.

Ansari's family has alleged that he died due to "slow poisoning" in the jail.

A senior hospital source, who oversaw the post-mortem examination on Friday and had access to the report, told PTI on condition of anonymity, "The cause of death of Mukhtar Ansari was found to be heart attack (myocardial infarction)."

The autopsy was conducted by a panel of five doctors.

Umar Ansari, the younger son of Mukhtar Ansari, was present when the post-mortem was conducted at the Rani Durgavati Medical College.

After the post-mortem, a long convoy of vehicles left Banda in the evening with Mukhtar Ansari's body for his home district Ghazipur, where the burial will take place Saturday morning.

(Published 29 March 2024, 19:21 IST)
India NewsUttar Pradeshpost mortemMukhtar AnsariCardiac Arrest

