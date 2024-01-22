Pran Pratishtha concludes at Ayodhya Ram mandir

Pran Pratishtha at the Ram mandir in Ayodhya concluded at around 1:05 pm with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat present at the sanctum sanctorum.

Religious fervour gripped Ayodhya with biting cold failing to dampen the spirits of those who arrived to witness the historic moment. With the completion of the consecration ceremony, the holy town welcomed Lord Ram.

Army helicopters showered flower petals on the newly constructed Janmabhoomi temple as the consecration took place.

More to follow...