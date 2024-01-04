'Pran Pratistha' invitation cards carry pic of temple, booklet on Ram mandir movement

General secretary of the trust, Champat Rai, had earlier said, "Family members of the 50 karsevaks who lost their lives during the Ram temple movement have also been invited. Invitations have also been sent to judges, scientists, writers and poets."

The main invitation card on its inside has images of the temple and 'Baalrup Prabhu Ram' -- in which the deity has been depicted graphically in a young avatar wearing royal raiments, standing on a lotus, carrying a bow in one hand and an arrow in another, and royal locks of hair framing his divine face.