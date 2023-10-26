Prevented by administration from meeting Azam Khan due to govt pressure: UP Congress chief Ajay Rai

When asked by reporters if Azam Khan has refused to meet him, Rai said, "What is the proof of this? Has Khan given this in writing? He is a prisoner, they can get him to say whatever they want."

A Rampur court had last week convicted Khan, his wife Tazeen Fatima and his son in a 2019 fake birth certificate case, and sentenced them to seven years in jail. They were lodged at Rampur district jail. Later Khan was shifted to Sitapur district jail and his son was taken to Hardoi district jail.