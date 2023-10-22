JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Principal suspended in Lucknow over namaz in school

On Saturday, some Hindu outfits protested against the school administration after which a probe was ordered into the matter.
Last Updated 22 October 2023, 14:16 IST

Follow Us

Lucknow: The principal of a primary school here in Thakurganj area was suspended after a video surfaced on social media showing some students offering namaz in the school, officials said on Sunday.

Two teachers of the school also were issued a warning.

On Saturday, some Hindu outfits protested against the school administration after which a probe was ordered into the matter.

In a statement on the matter, Basic Siksha Adhikari Arun Kumar said, "Information was received that some unidentified persons were involved in activities other than teaching work in Primary School, Napier road here. Teachers have confirmed that some children offered namaz on Friday which is against departmental directives and guidelines."

Kumar said the matter was probed by Block Education Officer Dinesh Katiyar.

"On the basis of the probe report, School Principal Meera Yadav was suspended with immediate effect on Saturday under the Uttar Pradesh Government servant (discipline and appeal) rules-1999," he said.

A strict warning was issued to teachers Tehzeen Fatima and Mamta Mishra for being complicit in the act, he added.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 22 October 2023, 14:16 IST)
India NewsUttar PradeshLucknow

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT