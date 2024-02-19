Rahul Gandhi slams Modi govt for 'not inviting' Dalits, backward and even President to Ram temple ceremony

“Modi is filling the pockets of the rich by cutting the pockets of the farmers. In the name of religion, work is being done to spread hatred in the country. The government is failing to provide employment to the youth and security of women in the country. Modi's agencies like the ED and CBI are puppets, which are being used to threaten opposition parties," he said.

Gandhi, who reached Lalganj Indira Chowk via the district headquarters, was welcomed by the Congress leaders on his arrival.

Rajya Sabha member Pramod Tiwari, MLA Aradhna Mishra Mona and Congress' Minority Department national president Imran Pratapgarhi were among those present on the occasion besides several other party workers.